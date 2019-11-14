Former Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti was a “Jeopardy!” question Thursday — and none of the three contestants could come up with the answer.

WATCH:

This clip keeps getting better and better every time I watch it. On Jeopardy tonight, ALL THREE contestants didn’t know who @MichaelAvenatti was. Alex Trebek remarks: “His name quickly forgotten obviously.” pic.twitter.com/bCvQkTouVA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2019

The $800 clue, in a category labeled “Lawyers, Law, & Legality,” read, “This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019.” (RELATED: Stormy Daniels Will Run Against Michael Avenatti If He Decides To Run)

None of the three contestants were able to come up with Avenatti’s name, prompting host Alex Trebek to say, “His name, quickly forgotten obviously, Michael Avenatti.”

Nobody remembering Michael Avenatti’s name in the #Jeopardy TOC Finals is a real “life comes at you fast” moment — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) November 15, 2019

Avenatti, who has frequently been critical of President Donald Trump, referenced Wednesday’s impeachment hearing in his response, tweeting, “Who gives a shit so long as they know Ambassador Taylor’s name.”