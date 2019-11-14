Police in Santa Clarita, California, said they are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school that may have multiple victims.

KTLA reported that there are at least six victims in the incident Saugus High School, which led to multiple nearby school campuses being placed on lockdown. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told CBS2 that at least seven people were being treated for various injuries.

It’s not clear how many victims were shot.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Department and City of Santa Clarita both issued tweets about the incident.

“There are multiple victims injured in this shooting at Saugus High School. LASD is looking for the following suspect: Male, Asian, wearing black and last seen at Saugus High,” tweeted the city.

Officials also locked down nearby elementary schools.

Rosedell and Highland elementary schools were placed on lockdown during the search for the gunman, reports said.

Other details about the incident are not clear.

Facts About Crime in the United States

Violent crime in the United States has fallen sharply over the past 25 years, according to both the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) and the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) (pdf).

The rate of violent crimes fell by 49 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the FBI’s UCR, which only reflects crimes reported to the police.

The violent crime rate dropped by 74 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the BJS’s NCVS, which takes into account both crimes that have been reported to the police and those that have not.

The FBI recently released preliminary data for 2018. According to the Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report, January to June 2018, violent crime rates in the United States dropped by 4.3 percent compared to the same six-month period in 2017.

While the overall rate of violent crime has seen a steady downward drop since its peak in the 1990s, there have been several upticks that bucked the trend. Between 2014 and 2016, the murder rate increased by more than 20 percent, to 5.4 per 100,000 residents, from 4.4, according to an Epoch Times analysis of FBI data. The last two-year period that the rate soared so quickly was between 1966 and 1968.