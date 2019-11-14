There are all sorts of peculiar-looking pups out there in the world. Some have long noses, some have short noses, some are big, some are tiny, some have huge, floofy tails and some have little corkscrew piggy tails.

But not many look like “Narwhal,” who was named for a very particular feature that no other dog has. Narwhal is a young puppy who has a tail growing out of his forehead.

Looking a little like a furry, golden turkey, the adorable puppy is now in the care of the Mac’s Mission rescue in Missouri.

“NEW RESCUE!!!” Mac the pitbull posted on Nov. 8. “This puppy was just found along with another older dog. This puppy has a TAIL COMING OUT OF HIS FOREHEAD and a foot injury of some sort. We are thankful this baby and his buddy are safe from the freezing cold. We definitely specialize in special.”

The rescue was started with Mac, a product of careless backyard breeders that was found at three months old, hairless, weighing four pounds and full of worms, according to the Facebook “About” page.

As Mac grew up, it became clear his back legs and hips were quickly deteriorating and they had to be “rebuilt with steel plates and screws.” Since then, the rescue — run by Rochelle Steffen, according to BBC — has taken in plenty of special cases, but none quite like Narwhal’s.

“The million dollar question about Narwhals extra tail on his face,” the Mac the pitbull page posted on Tuesday. “Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!”

“One of our followers said, ‘It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!’ This is a true experience of having ‘extra parts’ during assembly.”

After some X-rays and a check-up, the doctor reassured them that there was no medical need to remove the bonus tail, and that Narwhal seemed to be in good shape.

“The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy,” the post continued. “He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.”

Despite the seeming harmlessness of the tail, the group wants to keep him on a little longer just to make sure the extra appendage doesn’t “become a bother or problem.”

The staff at Cape Small Animal Clinic was smitten with the little golden puppy, posting about him on their page as well.

“Still in awe of this — a real-life ‘puppercorn’!” the clinic posted on Wednesday. “‘Narwhal’ from Mac’s Mission had a great exam with us this week. His extra little tail has even gotten some national publicity, which is great news for Mac the pitbull and their rescue mission.”

“Narwhal, you’re a sweetie!”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.