Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is being praised by many for his inspiring response to a question from a reporter about his faith after he was forced to face a debilitating injury.

“Right when I felt this thing break and I was going into the locker room I just realized, you know, I just realized, God this wasn’t exactly what I was thinking when I came to Jacksonville, obviously you come here and you want to create a culture and impact people,” he told reporters.

“But at the end of the day, I said, God if this is the journey you want me to go on, I’m going to glorify you in every action, good or bad. You know, I still can have joy in an injury. People hear that and say that’s crazy, but it’s like when you believe in Jesus and you go out there and you play and that changes your heart,” he continued.

“And you only understand it when you get that purpose in your life, just like when I hoisted the Lombardi trophy,” Foles continued, referencing his Super Bowl victory.

“The reason I’m smiling is my faith was in Christ,” he explained.

“And in that moment, I realized I didn’t need that trophy to find who I was, because I was already in Christ. And that’s my message when I play, same thing happens when I get injured. We tend to make it so much about us, as human beings, we tend to make it about us, as athletes, it’s not about us. It really isn’t,” he added.

“And if you make it about yourself, you’re probably gonna go home at night, lay your head on your pillow and be very alone and sad, and then hopefully someday you can find that purpose in your life,” Foles said.

“Our purpose isn’t football, it’s impacting people and my ministry happens to be the locker room, and I’ve been able still to get to know people, get to know these guys through an injury, though I may not be playing, that is difficult from a fleshly perspective but from a spiritual perspective, from my heart, I’ve been able to grow as a human being to where, I feel like I’m in a better situation here as a person than I was before,” he concluded.

Foles went on to contrast his beliefs with the “prosperity Gospel,” saying that his reading of the Bible tells him that believers will encounter trials and tribulations.

He will suit up for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in his first game since week one when he broke his collarbone.

Here’s the inspiring speech from Foles:

[embedded content]

Jaguars QB Nick Foles tells media about his first thoughts after injury



