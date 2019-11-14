The NFL released a list of the professional football teams that will attend the workout event they planned for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.

The league posted the list in a message from their official social media account.

“We are looking forward to Saturday’s workout with Colin. Eleven teams — Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington — have already committed to attend, and it’s only Thursday,” they tweeted.

“With two days remaining until the workout, we expect additional teams to commit,” they added.

The controversial former quarterback angered many when he began to kneel during the national anthem in order to protest against police brutality. He later sued the league and accused coaches of colluding in order to prevent him from playing again.

The 32-year-old has not played since 2017.

“We will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 teams, including head coaches and general managers,” the NFL statement concluded.

President Donald Trump opined in August that Kaepernick should play again “if he’s good enough,” despite his previously sparking a national controversy that divided millions of fans.

