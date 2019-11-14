The state of New York is currently celebrating the fact that you can now abort a baby up until birth, a legal maneuver so momentous that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (a Democrat, natch) ordered One World Trade Center’s top lit up pink to celebrate the fact you can kill viable human beings until the moment they exit the birth canal.

Leaving aside the tone-deaf decision to light up the tallest building in the United States to salute your own controversial law, as if absolutely no one who wasn’t a regressive chauvinist could possibly disagree with it, what was the basic rubric behind the bill’s passage?

On face, according to the governor, the reasoning had to do with securing access to abortion “in the face of a federal government intent on rolling back Roe v. Wade and women’s reproductive rights.”

“Today we are taking a giant step forward in the hard-fought battle to ensure a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her own personal health, including the ability to access an abortion,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“With the signing of this bill, we are sending a clear message that whatever happens in Washington, women in New York will always have the fundamental right to control their own body.”

But at what cost? At what point does women’s “fundamental right to control their own body” involve the fundamental right to abort a baby at any point during a pregnancy?

Cuomo was mum on the matter, but one usually hears defenders of third-trimester abortions advance the idea that it could be for the life of the mother or a fetal condition.

Dr. Omar Hamada says that’s nonsense.

Hamada, who’s spent 25 years in medicine and 15 years in the U.S. Army, 10 of which were with the Special Forces, is known as a conservative voice on social media. That may mean he’s partisan, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s wrong.

“I want to clear something up so that there is absolutely no doubt,” he tweeted Thursday. “I’m a Board Certified OB/GYN who has delivered over 2,500 babies.

“There’s not a single fetal or maternal condition that requires third trimester abortion. Not one. Delivery, yes. Abortion, no.”

But that’s the kind of abortion the law allows — if the fetus isn’t viable or the mother’s health is at risk, an abortion can be done up until the moment the baby is due, according to Fox News. The previous law only allowed abortion after 24 weeks if the mother’s life was in danger.

The law also allows non-doctors to perform abortions.

So, in what world is this protecting the fetus? In what world is this protecting the mother? In what way is this not just merely making an excuse to kill more babies?

New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan mourned, in a letter he wrote along with New York’s Catholic bishops, that because of the law, “our beloved state has become a more dangerous one for women and their unborn babies.”

“Our governor and legislative leaders hail this new abortion law as progress. This is not progress,” the letter read.

“Progress will be achieved when our laws and our culture once again value and respect each unrepeatable gift of human life, from the first moment of creation to natural death.”

Instead, Cuomo has chosen to devalue life in the most indefensible way possible: by carving out an exception that allows children to be aborted up to the moment of birth for reasons one doctor notes are chimerical at best.

This is progress that’s worth lighting up buildings for, apparently.

New York should be ashamed, as should we all.

