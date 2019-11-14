One of the Democratic Party’s rising starlets, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, confirmed her party’s impeachment campaign against President Trump is based on fear their candidates could not defeat him in the 2020 election.

Cortez, who previously has made wild claims such as “the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” and the nation has to spend trillions of dollars on her radical “Green New Deal,” was interviewed by CNN after the impeachment hearing Wednesday led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

She also previously insisted on subpoenas for certain members of the Trump administration with security clearances because she feared they will be “putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs.”

Now she says her party has “to be able to come together as a caucus, and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House.”

And that party unity is needed for what purpose?

“We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. This is not just about something that has occurred, this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year,” she said.

The Washington Examiner described her comment as an admission “that the Democrats’ efforts to investigate President Trump are, in part, meant to prevent him from winning reelection in November 2020.”

She said she’s already convinced Trump committed impeachable offenses.

“I personally do believe that the president has engaged in flagrant violations of the emoluments clause. I’m concerned that we would allow this corruption to continue,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus, and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House.”

Actually, she has demanded the president’s impeachment since even before she formally was added to Congress.

“While I believe personally that we should be pursuing and investigating quite flagrant abuses of the emoluments clause, even reporting as recently as the suspicious stops at Trump properties even in congressional delegations or rather in foreign trips, I think all of this is game for investigation,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez’ career in Congress has been littered with issues, including including a tax warrant issued in 2017 against a children’s books publisher she launched.

She also has compared her election victory to a moon landing, vowed to “run train” in Congress, was fined for campaign-finance violations, was accused by Whoopi Goldberg of “pooping on people,” accused President Trump of being “racist” and announced she needed a break to take care of herself.

And she said she wants more money than her $174,000 salary provides.

She also was schooled by an FBI agent on domestic terrorism, and accused by Twitter social-media aggregator Twitchy, of knowing so much “that’s not right.”

Once, during a hearing, she demanded that Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan explain why his company was involved in caging children.

He patiently explained the company wasn’t engaged in any such activity.

She’s also openly wondered whether it’s OK “to still have children” in light of the world “ending in 12 years.”

One major accomplishment, so far, in her congressional career is that she successfully waged a campaign to convince Amazon to cancel its plan for a second headquarters, in New York City, that would create 25,000 jobs.