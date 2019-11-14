If you are wondering whether national anthem protest originator Colin Kaepernick is going to sign with an NFL team, look to the oddsmakers.

The former quarterback turned social injustice activist is working out for NFL teams in Atlanta on Saturday after a three-year layoff, and the L.A. Times printed the top BetOnline.ag odds for teams to sign the mercurial quarterback.

The leader for oddsmakers is the Cincinnati Bengals (7 to 2 odds, which means you win $7 for every $2 wagered), who are looking for a potential upgrade at starting quarterback, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (4 to 1 odds) and Baltimore Ravens (6-1) might be interested in him as a backup.

Coincidentally, Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys who supported saluting the American flag during the national anthem are the least likely to sign Kaepernick.

Still the odds are long Kaepernick, 32, plays a snap in the rest of 2019 or in 2010, according to oddsmakers.

Kaepernick, who lost his starting job with the San Francisco 49ers around the time of his activism against social injustice in America, ultimately was not signed by an NFL team, and he has claimed teams were coordinating against signing him because of the national anthem controversy swirling in the NFL.

NFL pundits have argued Kaepernick’s play was deteriorating before his crusade and he would be nothing more than a controversial backup quarterback teams did not see as a developmental option to play in the future. Still, the quarterback is an important position that can benefit from experience and some quarterback-needy teams might consider him an option after Saturday’s workout, even if he is entering the age of retirement for most NFL players.

Here is the complete list of odds from BetOnline.ag:

Cincinnati Bengals 7-2.

Pittsburgh Steelers 4-1.

Baltimore Ravens 6-1.

Buffalo Bills 7-1.

Oakland Raiders 7-1.

Carolina Panthers 8-1.

Houston Texans 10-1.

Chicago Bears 12-1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-1.

Arizona Cardinals 15-1.

San Francisco 49ers 16-1.

Indianapolis Colts 20-1.

Los Angeles Rams 20-1.

Cleveland Browns 25-1.

Philadelphia Eagles 33-1.

New England Patriots 50-1.

Dallas Cowboys 50-1.

Will Colin Kaepernick play in a regular-season game this season?

No 1-25.

Yes 10-1.

Will Colin Kaepernick play in a regular-season game in 2020?

No 1-10.

Yes 5-1.