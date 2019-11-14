Ohio State dropped an epic hype video for the game against Rutgers on Saturday.

As you all know, I’m a gigantic fan of hype videos. I think a great hype video has the ability to elevate any game to the next level. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, this is kind of a unique situation because the Buckeyes are favored by 52.5 points on Saturday when they meet the Scarlet Knights.

It’s not generally the kind of game that you’d need a hype video for. However, I’m not going to complain about a great one.

Give it a watch below. College football fans are going to love it.

We have something special. We have an opportunity. Nothing for granted.#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/4hmzwS1GSI — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 14, 2019

Buckeyes by 52.5? Yeah, you’re going to want to go ahead and take them by a million if you can find them at a book with those odds.

This game was already going to be a massacre. It’s simply unavoidable. Now, after this hype video, Rutgers might not want to take the damn field.

This isn’t going to be a football game. It’s going to be a public execution of the worst kind.

You can catch at 3:30 EST on BTN. Rutgers has no idea what Ohio State is going to do to them.