One victim — a woman — has died in connection with a Thursday morning attack at a Santa Clarita, California, high school.

At least five other people were injured as a result of the attack, though some sources are reporting at least six injured parties. Local authorities have taken a suspect into custody.

What do we know so far?

The incident took place at Saugus High School around 7:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the suspect, who was described as male and clothed in black, had been taken into custody and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

The hospital reported that in addition to the one reported fatality, two male patients were in critical condition, and a third male patient was in good condition. The hospital did not release a statement on the suspect’s condition.

According to KABC-TV, the school is on lockdown because of the incident.

Sophomore Brooklyn Moreno told ABC News that the scene was chaos when the gunshots rang out.

“I just started running,” Brooklyn said. “There was girls falling in front of me and I tried to help them up, then just kept running cause I didn’t want to get hurt, either.”

Brooklyn added, “I never thought this would happen at my school. I’m still kinda in shock right now. I’ve been shaking and crying a lot — I’m an emotional wreck.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.