House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met Thursday in an effort to come to an agreement over funding for President Donald Trump’s wall for the southern border, Politico is reporting.

Congressional and White House officials have been in a bitter stalemate over $5 billion for Trump’s wall for months and now face a November 21 deadline.

The wall fight threatens to force the government in a year-long stopgap bill or a shutdown, Politico noted.

“We have no intention of having a shutdown,” Mnuchin said after the meeting. I think everybody intends to keep the government open.”

The same issue sparked a 35-day shutdown last year. Negotiators at the meeting agreed to come up with a solution on how to allocate funds between government agencies, according to The Hill.

The negotiators appear intent on reaching a deal on the allocations and work out details on the wall later, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, the House is scheduled to vote on a four-week stopgap measure and postpone the deadline until just before the Christmas break.