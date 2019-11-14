Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said Trump was “placid” as yesterday’s public impeachment inquiry hearing played out, adding that “nothing new” was presented during the testimony.

“The President was very placid,” she said on CNN this morning.

She said that Trump did not watch the televised hearing, but when asked about how he reacted to news from it, Conway answered, “Pretty well.”

“I’ll tell you why. There was nothing new yesterday,” she said,

Some background: Yesterday, Bill Taylor, top US diplomat in Ukraine told Congress of a previously unknown conversation President Trump had the day after his phone call with the Ukrainian President, in which Trump asked the US ambassador to the European Union about Ukraine opening investigations that would help him politically.

Taylor testified that Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador, told an aide that Trump’s interest in Ukraine was the “investigations of Biden,” and that he cared more about an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden than he did about Ukraine.

Today, Conway said that testimony should not be considered evidence:

“You’re calling that evidence, respectfully. In a real court of law we’d not be referring to something as evidence that is, oh, someone on my staff recalled overhearing a conversation between someone else and the President where they think they heard the president use the word investigations. This is not what due process and the rule of law in our great democracy allows,” she said.