Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: Trump officials making changes to drug pricing proposal | House panel advances flavored e-cig ban | Senators press FDA tobacco chief on vaping ban Speaker Pelosi, it’s time to throw American innovators a lifeline Why Americans must tune in to the Trump impeachment hearings MORE (D-Calif.) mocked President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE by explaining the meaning of the word “exculpatory” while she discussed the impeachment inquiry during a press conference on Thursday.

“If the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known, and that’s part of the inquiry,” Pelosi said.

“So far we haven’t seen that but we welcome it,” she added.

Pelosi with some serious shade for Trump: “If the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known … so far we haven’t see that.” pic.twitter.com/2BMVk8wrgo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2019

Pelosi on Thursday also accused Trump of “bribery.” She said, however, that Democrats have not decided whether they will draft articles of impeachment.

Her comments come one day after the first public testimony in the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The probe was launched after the revelation that the president encouraged the leader of Ukraine to look into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes 2020 Dems put focus on stemming veteran suicides MORE.

The acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent testified Wednesday. Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was abruptly recalled in May, is slated to testify publicly on Friday.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and blasted the probe as a witch hunt.