Pink announced a huge career change during the Country Music Awards.

Pink will be taking a year-long hiatus from making music, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

The musician admitted the reason for the break was her family.

“We did two-and-a-half years [recording and on tour] and Willow is back in school now and Jameson’s gonna start preschool soon, so it’s kind of the year of the family,” Pink said on the red carpet.

“Carey has a lot going on as well,” she added. “He is super supportive. He follows me around the world, and now it’s his turn.” (RELATED: Pink Reveals She’s Had Multiple Miscarriages Since She Turned 17)

Pink attended the CMAs wearing a beautiful orange gown paired with a black hat. She performed “Love Me Anyway” alongside Chris Stapleton.

I think it’s really great that Pink wants to spend more time with her family. I’ve always wondered how famous people make it through the long periods of time where they don’t get to be with their loved ones.

She’s always been super family oriented, which you can tell just from her social media, but to actually take a huge break from music like that is pretty cool.