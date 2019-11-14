https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/14/protesters-blasey-ford-testimony-justice-kavanaugh-speaking/

Protesters played Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford’s testimony outside a Washington, D.C., event where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was speaking Thursday.

In his first speech since being seated on the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh spoke at a black-tie event hosted by the Federalist Society at Union Station — and as people walked into the event, they were greeted by a truck carrying a big screen and speakers, playing Blasey-Ford’s testimony.

Some protesters also showed up in the iconic red robes from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while others yelled “I believe Dr. Ford!” and “I believe Anita Hill!” while Federalist Society members waited in line to enter the event. (RELATED: Here’s What ABC Ran With While Holding Up Epstein Bombshell Over Journalistic Concerns)

