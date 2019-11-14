https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/14/least-six-people-shot-california-school-shooting-report/

At least six people were shot in a Santa Clara, California school shooting Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting at Saugus High School, according to NBC 4. As of Thursday morning, the school is on lockdown, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department warned people to stay away from the area. (RELATED: Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22)

The police added that they believe the shooter was a “male Asian suspect” in black clothing. The suspect remains at large.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

