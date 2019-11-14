At least six people were shot in a Santa Clara, California school shooting Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting at Saugus High School, according to NBC 4. As of Thursday morning, the school is on lockdown, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department warned people to stay away from the area. (RELATED: Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22)

The police added that they believe the shooter was a “male Asian suspect” in black clothing. The suspect remains at large.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. https://t.co/D6PjO6Y4F7 pic.twitter.com/YD3iGA7Ol5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019

LIVE: Authorities in California have responded to reports of a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita. At least six injuries have been reported.https://t.co/E56tVxEx3J — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) November 14, 2019

We will continue to update this story as it develops.