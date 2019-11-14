A “simply extraordinary” 9-year-old prodigy from Belgium will soon earn a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering before beginning doctoral studies while pursuing medical degree.

Laurent Simons is expected to graduate next month from the Eindhoven University of Technology (TUE) in December, CNN reports.

“Laurent is the fastest student we have ever had here,” Sjoerd Hulshof, education director of the TUE bachelor’s program in electrical engineering, told CNN in a statement.

“Not only is he hyper intelligent but also a very sympathetic boy.”

After graduation, Laurent will begin a Ph.D. program in electrical engineering while studying medicine, his father, Alexander Simons, said.

He and his wife, Lydia, told CNN that they thought Laurent’s grandparents were exaggerating when they said he had a gift.

But his teachers soon agreed.

“They noticed something very special about Laurent,” Lydia said, adding that he was tested many times and joking that her son learns so quickly because “I ate a lot of fish during the pregnancy.”

Hulshof said TUE allowed Laurent to complete his program faster than other students.

“That is not unusual,” he said. “Special students that have good reasons for doing so can arrange an adjusted schedule.

“In much the same way we help students who participate in top sport,” he added, later describing Laurent as “simply extraordinary.”

Laurent told CNN that his favorite subject is electrical engineering and that he’s “going to study a bit of medicine.”

He also wants to develop artificial organs.

Despite Laurent’s educational skills, he enjoys time with his dog, Sammy, and playing on his cellphone.

“We don’t want him to get too serious,” Alexander said. “He does whatever he likes.

“We need to find a balance between being a child and his talents.”