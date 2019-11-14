Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s days with the team sound like they’re coming to an end.

Newton hasn’t played since the first two games of the season because of a foot issue, and the team has looked solid with Kyle Allen leading the way. That has led many to speculate whether or not we’ve seen the last of Newton in a Panthers uniform. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a recent report from Ian Rapoport, Newton will likely end up on a new team in 2020. Which one? Well, that’s not known for sure, but Rapoport indicated the Auburn Heisman winner would be okay playing for the Chicago Bears.

You can watch his full comments on the NFL Network below.

Per @RapSheet, Chicago is a place Cam Newton would consider “if it all worked out”. Check out the full video here

pic.twitter.com/9fkW43vzi5 — Usayd (Simba) Koshul (@usaydkoshul) November 10, 2019

It’s not hard to see why the Panthers might want to move on from their former star. Newton’s play fell off a cliff before he became riddled with injuries, and Allen has been just fine in replacement duty.

At some point, you just have to make a change. He’s just not the same player he was four or five years ago. His days as an elite player are over.

What kind of trade value does he have? Well, that’ another point nobody really has an answer for. If he’s healthy, he’s probably worth a second round pick and more.

However, I don’t see a team offering up multiple first round picks for a guy on such a sharp decline. It’s just not going to happen.

Would the Bears take him? Honestly, it can’t get much worse than Mitch Trubisky. They have nothing to lose by bringing him on.

We’ll see what happens, but I find it damn near impossible to believe Newton plays for the Panthers in 2020. It’s time for him to find a new landing spot.