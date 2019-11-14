In my post yesterday about Colin Kaepernick’s upcoming NFL workout session, I confessed to not knowing the NFL well enough to opine on whether it makes sense for a particular team to sign Kaepernick. However, there’s one team I know very well — the Washington Redskins.

There is no good reason for the Redskins to sign Kaepernick. They have won just one game this season and, in an optimistic scenario, they might win three. With Tom Brady, maybe four.

The rest of the season will be devoted to providing experience for their number one pick in the 2019 draft — quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He will be backed up by two veterans, the reasonably capable Case Keenum and the borderline competent Colt McCoy.

The contracts of Keenum and McCoy expire next year, but Washington has Alex Smith, who is presently injured, under contract through 2022. Smith is the quarterback whom Kaepernick replaced with the San Francisco 49ers. Smith went on to star for Kansas City while Kaepernick failed to hold the San Francisco job.

But don’t take my word for the fact that the Redskins don’t need Kaepernick. Interim head coach Bill Callahan says:

Our situation is full at this juncture right now because of the two veteran quarterbacks we have along with Dwayne. We have three on our roster where generally a lot of teams just carry two on their roster. We’re really carrying one extra quarterback than most teams normally carry.

Yet, the Redskins reportedly will send a representative to attend Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday. Why?

Curiosity? Courtesy to Kaepernick, who played for two of the Redskins’ current assistants in San Francisco? A show of support for Roger Goodell? A show of political correctness for the D.C. fans?

I couldn’t say. I can say that signing Kaepernick makes no sense for the Washington Redskins.