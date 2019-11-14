Retiring Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas is throwing his support behind Navy veteran Tony Gonzales to succeed him, The Texas Tribune is reporting.

Gonzales “embodies the American Dream,” Hurd said.

“I care deeply about the hard-working men and women of the 23rd District and want to make sure their next Representative has their values and will fight for them in Congress,” Hurd said. “This is why I am pleased to endorse 20-year Navy Veteran, loyal husband and proud father of five children, Tony Gonzales, to be my successor in Congress.”

The news outlet noted Gonzales is one of at least nine Republicans who are running for Hurd’s seat.

Hurd added: “We need conservatives like Tony to take our message to all parts of the district to prevent the creep of socialism that we’ve seen in other parts of the country. … To keep the 23rd District red, we need Tony Gonzales.”

