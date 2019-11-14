“American Horror Story: 1984” is in the books, but it didn’t end as strong as I’d hoped it would.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Wednesday night on FX, the final episode of season of the hit show aired, and I was a little underwhelmed. In fact, I was just flat-out disappointed.

The entire episode is pretty much told through the journey of Mr. Jingles’ grown up son when he visits Camp Redwood. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Episode ‘Rest In Pieces’ Is An Epic Bloodbath)

We find out what happens to all the ghosts and living villains. Margaret got chopped up, the Night Stalker is just constantly getting killed, Brooke survives getting shot due to Ray and Donna goes into the medical field after surviving.

In the final moments of the show, Margaret as a ghost tries to kill Mr. Jingles’ son as the ghosts band together to save him and Mr. Jingles’ mother appears to kill Margaret by slitting her throat.

In the closing moments, the son of the wrongly accused murderer looks back at his family members trapped at Camp Redwood, and Montana says something about he 1980s living on forever.

All the way around, everything got tied up, but it felt a little dull. I wanted complete bloodshed.

I didn’t expect Brooke to be living a secluded life after surviving the improbable!

Now, please don’t misunderstand what I’m saying here. “1984” was still an incredible season. It was one of the best seasons of the show ever made, and the weak finale won’t change that.

I just thought Brooke would be standing in the final moments with Margaret’s body under her covered in blood.

Instead, the ghosts chipped it up through a wood chipper. Again, the storyline got tied up, but I would have liked it to end differently.

On the whole, I probably put “1984” as the best season behind any of the original three. I’d slate it in as the fourth best of the nine.

It’s without a doubt in the top half and will be remembered as one of the better ones.

We’ll see what we get in season 10, but I’m glad to see “American Horror Story” is back to throwing heat.