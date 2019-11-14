Billionaire businessman Richard Branson said he’s sorry for posting a photo of himself in South Africa that also showed “so many white people.”

Branson’s now-deleted tweet stated: “Wonderful to be in South Africa to help launch the new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship. We aim to become the heart of entrepreneurship for Southern Africa,” Sky News reported.

Outrage!

The outlet said one of the critics of Branson’s photo was South African fashion designer Thula Sindi, who tweeted, “Where did you find so many white people in South Africa??? That must have really taken an honest effort for [sic] exclude the majority of the population which is just as skilled and talented. Wow. Incredible.”

South Africa’s black population makes up 81 percent of its 59 million citizens; only about 8 percent of the country’s population is white, Sky News said, citing the latest official government figures.

Mea offer a delicious culpa sorry?

Branson later posted images showing more racial diversity:

He also tweeted the following apology Tuesday: “The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday’s choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity. Apologies.”