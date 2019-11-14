Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told Bureau of Prisons Director Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer to arrive “prepared” to give “substantial answers” about Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide during an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, reports Fox News.

Epstein, who was accused of operating a child sex trafficking network, was found dead in his jail cell Aug. 10 at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan. The New York Medical Examiner classified Epstein’s death as a suicide by hanging.

“To pretend like this issue, which is by far the public’s top concern with your agency, won’t be a significant focus of attention at this hearing is naïve – to the point of being laughable,” Sasse wrote to Sawyer on Monday. “While there may be particular details that you cannot yet answer, deflecting difficult questions won’t cut it.”

Sawyer last week said federal prison employees had falsified logs to claim they conducted mandatory cell checks and inmate counts when they did not.

The Department of Justice is reviewing similar allegations of misconduct related to Epstein’s death.