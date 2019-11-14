(CBS NEWS) A 16-year-old boy pulled a handgun out of his backpack at a Southern California high school Thursday morning and shot five of his fellow students, killing two, before he turned the gun on himself, police said. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters the suspect was in “grave condition” at a hospital.

The deceased victims were identified as a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. The wounded victims were identified as a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and another 14-year-old boy, and Villanueva said they were not in critical condition.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Kent Wegener said the gunman, who turned 16 Thursday, and the victims all attended Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Police didn’t identify the gunman other than describing him as Asian; law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspected shooter has been identified as Nathaniel Berhow.

Read the full story ›