Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, warned of the consequences of impeachment.

He told host Laura Ingraham politicizing impeachment could be a “danger to this republic” if allowed to continue.

“This is a very serious time for America,” Sessions said. “It does not appear to me that they have the kind of evidence that would justify going forward. I called it a show trial. What’s a show trial? When you’ve decided the person is guilty and then you pretend to have a trial for show. So this is the kind of thing that I think is concerning to a lot of people. The Constitution says impeachment is not anything Congress says it is. It says it’s for conviction of treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. Those are restraining laws in our Constitution that restrains Congress, and they need to be faithful to their responsibilities.”

“And fundamentally I would just urge our Democratic members of Congress to think deeply about the future of this country, the danger to this republic that would occur if we continue to prosecute people basically because we don’t like them or we have a political disagreement,” he added.

