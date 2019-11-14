Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a year after President Donald Trump pushed him into resigning, insisted Thursday that he remains one of the president’s top supporters and does not think he’ll come under attack from the White House as he seeks a return to the Senate.

“He knows that in the Senate I was his number one supporter,” Sessions, who is campaigning for his old Alabama seat, told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“I was his first supporter. More than, that I was the number one advocate for the issues he ran on. If I go back to the Senate I can tell you, I will be his number one supporter in the Senate and I will be his number one advocate for the issues that he is talking about.”

Trump pushed Sessions last November into resigning, after a year of fiercely attacking him over recusing himself from investigations into Russian collusion. Sessions on Thursday said he still believes he did the right thing by recusing and has no regrets.

Sessions said he wants to return to public office, as there is a “window of opportunity,” especially to help work on immigration and on China.

“We are standing up to China and defending American manufacturing and jobs. If [Trump’s] legs are cut out from under him, that won’t be good,” said Sessions.

Meanwhile, Sessions said he saw nothing in Thursday’s public testimony against Trump to change his mind, and he does not think the Ukraine matter meets the test for impeaching the president. Instead, he said it should be handled through Congressional oversight measures.

However, he thinks Democrats have already made up their minds and lined up their votes to push the impeachment through to the Senate.

The Senate will not impeach Trump on the evidence that’s being provided, said Sessions, and will be “nowhere close” to the two-thirds of the vote that is needed.