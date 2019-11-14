Shia LaBeouf admitted that life for him “gets tricky” when he’s not on set and said that the most “intimate moments” come when he’s working on a project.

"The most intimate moments of my whole life happened on set," the 33-year-old actor explained to Kristen Stewart for "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors," according to Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

"I don't know if there's anything more intimate than creating something with somebody," he added.

"I don't know if there's anything more intimate than creating something with somebody," he added. "I think I'm deeply dissatisfied in life."

Stewart replied, “Yeah, but, this is your life.”

“Exactly,” the “Transformers” star responded. “This is where things get tricky for me, it isn’t my whole life. I have to get OK with that. That’s usually where things go awry for me. When I’m not on a set, life gets hard.”

The “Twilight” star then inquired if the “Holes” actor had “anything else” going on in his life.

“No, this is why I’m trying to develop,” LaBeouf shared. “Trying to grow.”

“Take a pottery class,” he added. “Like people in existential crisis, ‘Dude, just take a pottery class about it.’”

Shia continued, “Maybe I will. I won’t like pottery in life, but I will love pottery on set. Like I don’t like ice cream in life, but if you give me ice cream on a set, I f—ing love ice cream. I think that’s what [acting] does for me. It makes me love things. It feels like the conduit for love to me. I hold it that sacred.”