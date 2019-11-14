The George Soros founded group Open Society Foundation is calling for an on-air retraction by Fox News and a ban of lawyer Joe diGenova from appearing on the network.

DiGenova on Wednesday night said Soros “controls a very large part of the career foreign service of the United States Department” and “controls the activities of FBI agents overseas who work for NGOs.”

“This is beyond rhetorical ugliness, beyond fiction, beyond ludicrous,” Open Society Foundations’ president, Patrick Gaspard, said Thursday in a letter to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott. “It’s patently untrue; it is not even possible. This is McCarthyite.”

The Anti-Defamation League also called for diGenova’s removal.

“Invoking #Soros as controlling the State Dept, FBI, and Ukraine is trafficking in some of the worst anti-Semitic tropes,” wrote ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “@FoxNews won’t have Chris Farrell on for making similar remarks, and they should hold the same standard for @JoeDiGenova.”

In an email to The Hollywood Reporter, diGenova shared three opinion pieces written by current Fox News contributor John Solomon he claims back up his commentary.