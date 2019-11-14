(DAILY WIRE) Controversy erupted on Wednesday when two contestants on “Survivor: Island of the Idols” admitted that they exaggerated a #MeToo allegation of “inappropriate touching” to win the game.

According to People, when contestant Kellee Kim began to complain about a pattern of inappropriate touching from fellow contestant Dan Spilo in Wednesday night’s episode, her allegations were quickly corroborated by contestants Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel, who both alleged they had similar experiences.

“A tearful Kellee finally felt comfortable coming forward with her experiences when two other women on the show, players Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel, said they had similar encounters with Dan and also felt uncomfortable with his behaviors,” the outlet reported.

