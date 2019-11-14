A San Antonio, Texas family that set up a large inflatable snowman, reindeer and a Santa helicopter on their front lawn on November 1 got a message from their homeowners association: Pull it down.

Claudia Simonis, who has resided at the Lakeside at Canyon Springs subdivision with her family for four years, received a letter from Diamond Association Management & Consulting on November 4 reading: “Maintenance – holiday decorations need to be removed. Please remove the snowman until closer to the holiday season,” WOAI reports. The Lakeside at Canyon Springs subdivision is located on the far north side of San Antonio.

NBC News reported, “The letter from the association goes on to say that it allows holiday decorations, but they should be taken down 10 days after the holiday. It doesn’t say when residents can put up decorations prior to the holiday.”

Claudia’s husband Nick said, “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a first.’ I was angry, because there’s a reason why we’re doing it.”

Claudia Simonis, who is pregnant and due on Christmas Day, stated, “I just couldn’t believe it. My husband sent it to me and I said, ‘Are you serious?’” She added, “I feel kind of heavy, so the earlier we can put out the decorations, the better. Because probably in two more weeks, I’m not going to be able to build all this.”

Claudia continued, “I just found it crazy. Especially that they didn’t give us a time. Like, when is the right time to put it?”

As NBC News reported, Claudia and Nick “put up their Christmas decorations a little earlier than usual in case the baby arrives early and because they wanted their two sons, a 7- and 3-year-old, to enjoy the display.”

Simonis insisted she won’t take down the display, adding, “I’m pregnant. And it took us forever to put them up. If anything, we’re adding more stuff.” Nick added, “We’re not going to do it. It’s the Christmas spirit. We’re not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down.”

According to Simonis, after she posted the association’s letter in a neighborhood Facebook group, some other residents reacted by supporting their support; one set up a 12-inch snowman in their yard; another put up Christmas lights.

One resident told WOAI, “We always abide by the rules and regulations. So, when we see it in black and white, there’s no problem. But if it’s not in black and white, who’s to say what’s what?” He added, “I don’t think this should be an issue. These are the holidays. This is what we do. We take care of our neighbors. That’s what a neighborhood is about.”

As CafeMom writes, commenting on the story, “Sure, you could make the argument that putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving has even hit might feel a bit like putting the cart before the horse, but get this: Studies have proven that putting up Christmas decorations early is actually good for you, since it can drum up nostalgic memories from childhood and bring on an overall mood boost.”

Nick concluded, “So, you’re going to see in a couple days, everybody will have decorations up.”

