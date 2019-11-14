All three contestants in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions were stumped on Thursday night’s show when it came to recalling the name of Stormy Daniels’ former attorney, Michael Avenatti.

The attention-loving litigator used to enjoy the spotlight as a mainstream media darling, but when trivia champs forget a name, it’s an indication that one’s 15 minutes of fame is over — and Avenatti does not appear to be very happy about it.

What are the details?

A clue from the “Lawyers, Law & Legality” category read, “This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019.”

Former reigning champions James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher, and Francois Barcomb all drew a blank over the $800 answer, leading host Alex Trebek to declare, “His name, quickly forgotten, obviously: Michael Avenatti.”

Viewers were quick to post footage of the incident on Twitter, including Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Steve Guest who wrote, “This clip keeps getting better and better every time I watch it.”

Avenatti — apparently irked — took notice and fired back, responding, “Says the idiot nobody knows of who will always be known as nothing more than a Trump sycophant spewing lies to keep a corrupt President in power.”

Anything else?

Avenatti has had heaps of legal problems over the past year, including being accused of domestic violence and later 36 criminal violations in two separate states over allegations that he stole from clients. The attorney was also accused of attempting to extort millions of dollars from athletic company Nike.

Fox News reported that “Avenatti had two conspiracy charges dropped against him in the Nike case Wednesday, while a wire-fraud charge was added.”