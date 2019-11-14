President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court, asking it to reverse a court order requiring his accountants to hand over eight years of tax returns, in a dramatic escalation of his fight to keep his financial records private.

Trump’s request comes after a federal appeals court in New York last week said Manhattan prosecutors could enforce a subpoena against Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA for his personal and corporate financial records from 2011 to 2018.

In a 2 to 1 ruling last week, a panel of Second Circuit judges said Manhattan prosecutors could obtain Trump’s financial records as part of a grand jury investigation, over Trump’s claims of presidential immunity. Cyrus Vance Jr., the Democratic district attorney for New York County, agreed not to enforce the subpoena while Trump’s lawyers sought relief from the Supreme Court.

“We have filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn the Second Circuit decision regarding a subpoena issued by the New York County District Attorney,” Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowGiuliani considers launching impeachment podcast Judge sides with NY officials in Trump tax return lawsuit Democrats to test Trump as impeachment moves to new stage MORE, Trump’s lawyer said in a statement. “The Second Circuit decision is wrong and should be reversed. In our petition, we assert that the subpoena violates the U.S. Constitution and therefore is unenforceable.

“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant review in this significant constitutional case and reverse the dangerous and damaging decision of the appeals court,” Sekulow added.

The Supreme Court will take up the case if four justices sign on to Trump’s request. If the court does take the case, some legal analysts believe a ruling could come next summer, just months before the 2020 election.

Trump has faced criticism for breaking with a decades-long tradition of presidents voluntarily releasing their tax returns, and his petition to the Supreme Court represents a last-ditch effort to keep the documents hidden.

The New York case is one of two legal battles over subpoenas for Trump’s financial records that were expected to reach the Supreme Court.

In a separate case in Washington, D.C., a federal appeals court on Wednesday cleared the way for House Democrats on the Oversight Committee to pursue Trump’s financial records from Mazars. Trump’s lawyers indicated they would also appeal that decision to the Supreme Court.

Developing…