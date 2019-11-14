The Trump Organization has reportedly put together an investor brochure that says a new owner of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., could “capitalize on government related business” as part of its effort to sell the building’s lease.

“Tremendous upside potential exists for a new owner to fully capitalize on government related business upon rebranding of the asset,” the 46-page sales brochure reads, CNN reported Thursday.

The Trump Organization also reportedly said in the document that its refusal to court foreign business has cost it more than $9 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company added, according to CNN, that potential buyers could see a boost due to Amazon’s decision to put its second headquarters in a Washington suburb. JLL Hotels & Hospitality, which was brought on to sell the lease, has estimated that Amazon could add 880,000 room nights over seven years, the network noted.

Eric TrumpEric Frederick TrumpEric Trump on impeachment hearing: ‘This clown show is horribly boring’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Washington braces for public impeachment hearings Donald Trump Jr. writes about Trump family ‘sacrifices’ during trip to Arlington National Cemetery: book MORE said in a statement last month that the company “may be willing to sell” its lease on the downtown property.

Trump, an executive vice president of the company and President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE‘s son, said in a statement last month that “since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options.”

“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” he added.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the possible move, that the company hopes to get $500 million for the leasing rights.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.