Donald Trump Jr. is thanking “the deplorables” who made his new book number one on The New York Times’ non-fiction best-sellers list.

The term “deplorables” had been used by Hillary Clinton to describe supporters of his father in 2016.

Trump Jr. noted the top spot for “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” in a Wednesday evening tweet.

He wrote: “I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1… let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA”

And President Donald Trump offered his congratulations to his son making the top spot on the list.

He tweeted: “Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, ‘Triggered,’ is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don!”