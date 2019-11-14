The anti-Trump vandals are out in force on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, proving once again that they have no respect for private or public property.

According to footage released by TMZ, an unidentified woman approached “the Hollywood Blvd star around 9:30 Tuesday morning,” where she proceeded to “pull out what appears to be white spray paint” before coating the star in a matter of seconds before fleeing the scene. A final photo released by TMZ showed Trump’s name marred in white paint. Take a look:

The anti-Trump vandals have no respect for public landmarks. pic.twitter.com/x4nabyxKz2 — Paul Bois (@PaulBois39) November 14, 2019

Though minor in comparison, the latest hit at President Trump’s Hollywood star is just another act of vandalism in a string of incidences that have been ongoing since the 2016 election.

In 2017, an unidentified assailant used a black marker to write “F*** Trump” on the president’s star. Months later, another vandal placed a golden toilet beside the landmark that invited passersby to “take a Trump.” In late 2016, as the election loomed closer, a vandal named James Otis destroyed the star almost completely with the swing of a pick-ax. The 53-year-old was later tried and ordered to pay $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and another $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

In September 2018, a vandal named Plastic Jesus, who billed himself as a street artist, placed a set of metal bars over President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, which he claimed represented the jail cell Trump’s critics have been calling for since the day of his election

“There have been calls to jail Trump since the day he was elected, and today he was certainly put behind bars,” Plastic Jesus wrote in an email to HuffPost.

“Although it was very quickly damaged by a Trump supporter trying to remove it the bars did appear to be stuck fast and were there several hours later ― to the amusement of thousands of passing tourists,” he added.

The bars were made with instant-drying “industrial-strength double-sided sticky tape” so that they could be hinged to the ground long enough without him being fined thousands of dollars to repair the star, an act of “protest art.” During the height of the 2016 election, Plastic Jesus similarly lampooned Trump’s border wall with Mexico policy by erecting his own border wall around Trump’s star.

As noted by The Hill, the vandalism became so frequent that the “West Hollywood City Council approved a proposal urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame.” The move was subsequently turned down by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Rana Ghadban, the president and CEO of the Chamber, told The Hill that the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an “institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees.”

“When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark,” she said. “Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

Ghadban said that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will prosecute vandals with the fullest extent of the law.