Jeopardy host Alex Trebek took a hilarious jab at celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is currently facing numerous criminal charges, during Thursday’s episode of the popular game show.

The moment came as Trebek stated: “This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019.”

None of the three contestants were able to figure out the answer.

“His name, quickly forgotten obviously, Michael Avenatti,” Trebek said.

Both Avenatti and Trebek have been in the news this week, although for very different reasons.

During Monday’s episode of Jeopardy, a video clip of Alex Trebek fighting back tears went viral after a contestant made a touching gesture toward Trebek as Trebek continues to battle cancer.

During the closing round of the show, Contestant Dhruv Gaur, who was competing in Jeopardy’s annual “Tournament of Champions,” did not know what the answer to the final Jeopardy question was and decided to write instead, “We love you, Alex.”

Trebek was moved by the gesture, saying, “That’s very kind, thank you.”

Trebek revealed in March that he was battling cancer and in May he announced that the cancer had gone away.

However, in September, Trebek announced that he had not fully beaten the cancer and that he was having to resume treatment.

“I was doing so well,” Trebek said. “And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’ I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

“As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game I’m happy,” Trebek added.

Avenatti made national news on Wednesday after “federal prosecutors dropped both criminal conspiracy charges against left-wing celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti on Wednesday which alleged that Avenatti had conspired to extort Nike,” The Daily Wire reported, adding that “prosecutors did slap Avenatti with a new criminal charge.”

“The refreshed indictment returned Wednesday in Manhattan federal court adds an honest services wire fraud charge,” The Associated Press reported. “Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to charges he committed extortion by threatening to publicly reveal dirty dealings by Nike in college athletics if he wasn’t paid up to $25 million.”

In a tweet, Avenatti wrote: “I am extremely pleased that the two counts alleging I engaged in a conspiracy against Nike have just been dismissed by Trump’s DOJ. I expect to be fully exonerated when it is all said and done.”

Avenatti still faces federal charges In Los Angeles and New York City over allegations that he took proceeds from Stormy Daniel’s book.

“Federal prosecutors in New York City say Avenatti used a doctored document to divert about $300,000 that Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal, then used the money for personal and business expenses. Only half of that money was paid back,” The Associated Press reported in May. “Daniels isn’t named in the court filing, but the details of the case, including the date her book was released, make it clear that she is the client involved.”