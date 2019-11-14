On Thursday’s episode of “White House Brief,” Jon Miller explained why House Democrats are desperate to impeach President Donald Trump. Miller asserted that at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is getting [Trump] out, even if they are required to fabricate stories to launch impeachment hearings.

Watch the clip below for more.

Use code WHB to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Download the podcast here.

Want more from Jon Miller?

To enjoy more of Jon’s take on what’s happening at the White House that the mainstream media isn’t telling you, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.