Another trailer has dropped for Ryan Reynolds new Netflix movie “6 Underground.”

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Meet a new kind of action hero. Six untraceable agents, totally off the grid. They’ve buried their pasts so they can change the future.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

For fans of Reynolds‘ acting and blowing stuff up, “6 Underground” looks like a film you’re going to love. Watch the latest trailer below.

[embedded content]

I can’t wait for this movie. It comes out December 13, and you can sign me up immediately. There’s no chance at all I’m missing it.

Plus, we have another trailer that’s also dropped, and that one is even crazier. You can check that one out below.

[embedded content]

Ryan Reynolds is an absolute star, Netflix is dropping more fire content and it looks like “6 Underground” might be the latest hit from the streaming network.

Make sure to check it out December 13. It looks like it’s going to be a great one.