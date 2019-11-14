“Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are making a new show for Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joy and Nolan will develop the book “The Peripheral” into a new series. The plot, according to the same report, is, “Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Here’s the reality of the situation. I’m going to watch just about anything Joy and Nolan come out with. I’m just going to.

Now, I’m not committing to it forever, but I think they deserve that after what they did with “Westworld” on HBO. It’s one of the greatest shows ever made.

[embedded content]

We’re talking about the two geniuses who gave us a western fantasy with robots, questions about morality and so much more.

You’re simply foolish if you’re not interested in watching what they produce. If it’s even 10% as good as “Westworld,” then I’m all in.

Does the plot sound like something I’d usually watch? I don’t know. I’d actually probably lean towards no, but I’m still going to give it a chance.

Anything with futuristic tendencies involving Joy and Nolan is worth a shot in my book. Let’s hope it lives up to what we got with “Westworld.” I could certainly use another great show.