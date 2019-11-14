As Republicans head the 2020 election, questions have arisen over what the Republican Party will look, post-Trump. Whether Republicans win in 2020 and secure another four year term, or suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of Democrats, one this is certain, Donald Trump won’t be around forever. At some point in the near future his grip on the Republican Party will be relinquished and members of the Grand Old Party will be left to figure out what comes next.

What was once the party of Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, and George Bush now appears to be a shell of its former self. What is undeniable is the fact that Trump’s take over the Republican Party has been nothing short of historic. Gone are challenges to his inflammatory rhetoric. Lost are the voices of reason who could disagree with party leadership without finding themselves devoid of a political party. What is left, is a party in shambles, unsure of what a post-Trump Republican Party looks like.

Donald Trump’s presidency is a reflection of Republicans desire to win at all costs. A mentality that may have afforded them the ability to appoint judges to the bench and pass massive tax cuts, but at what long term costs? Is winning really winning if it costs you the soul of your party? Make no mistake about it, President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes MORE’s takeover of the Republican Party is not without consequence. As demographics shift across the country and lawmakers attempt to connect with a new generation of voters, republicans are finding themselves on the brink of a long term crisis. While Trump may be a short term solution, he has created a long term problem.

The very people that Republicans need to bring into the fold to avoid becoming a regional party, minorities, are completely turned off by the racist language emanating from the White House. What works on cable news hasn’t translated to communities who are not regular consumers of conservative media. According to Gallup, the president’s approval rating among Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 hovers around 27 percent. Levels of support among millennials that low are not sustainable in the long term. While Reagan May have ushered in a new generation of Republicans, President Trump is creating a new generation of Democrats that could turn states like Texas blue for decades.

If Republicans have any hope of rebuilding their party and figuring out a path forward, it begins with abandoning President Trump, not continued acts of capitulation and surrounder. Republicans like Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsSanford: ‘It carries real weight’ to speak against Trump ‘while in office’ Medill dean ‘deeply troubled by the vicious bullying and badgering’ of student journalists Trump has considered firing official who reported whistleblower complaint to Congress: report MORE and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWarren goes local in race to build 2020 movement Trump holds chummy meeting with Turkey’s Erdoğan Overnight Defense: Trump hosts Erdoğan at White House | Says Turkish leader has ‘great relationship with the Kurds’ | Highlights from first public impeachment hearing MORE cannot allow themselves to be humiliated by vicious taunts from the President only to then beg for his support. A neutered Republican Party cannot be rebirthed if it lacks the political courage to find its backbone.

Instead, Republican must follow the path of principled public servants like Justin Amash Justin AmashTrump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Hoyer: We are going to move as fast ‘as the facts and truth dictate’ on open hearings Conway spars with Wallace on whether White House will cooperate with impeachment inquiry after formal vote MORE and find their way back to some semblance of respectability. While I may disagree with Amash’s political leanings and the policies he supports, I have nothing but respect for his consistency in the face of political expediency.

What was once a party of small government has overcome by nationalism and devoid of any guiding principles. That isn’t just bad for the future of the Republican Party, it’s bad for the future of our democracy. Our democracy requires two strong parties build upon a foundation of ideas and principles. At this moment in history, the Republican Party has found itself strangled by a Trump Presidency that threatens its long term existence. As H.G Wells famously said, “once you lose yourself, you have two choices: find the person you used to be, or lose that person completely.”

There are not many guarantees in politics, but one thing is certain, Donald Trump won’t be president forever. For the sake of our democracy and the stability of our great country, it is time for Republicans to consider what a post Trump world looks like. If the Republican Party wants to stand the test of time, it must avoid the tendency to turn inward and become a more inclusive party. One that reflects the diversity of ideas and demographics of this nation. Should it choose to continue down it’s current path, it will lose itself forever. The country will move on, with or without the Republican Party. The choice is theirs.

Michael Starr Hopkins is the founding partner of Northern Starr Strategies. He served on the Democratic presidential campaigns for Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary George Conway: ‘If Barack Obama had done this’ Republicans would be ‘out for blood’ George Conway to take part in MSNBC impeachment hearing coverage MORE, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton2020 Democrats make play for veterans’ votes The Memo: Democrats confront prospect of long primary Manafort sought to hurt Clinton 2016 campaign efforts in key states: NYT MORE, and John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney to take message to Iowa voters on Sunday with infomercial Bloomberg run should push Warren to the center — but won’t The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage MORE. Follow him on Twitter @TheOnlyHonest.