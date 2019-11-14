The number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits has stagnated over the past nine years as job growth remains resilient and states tighten aid requirements, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Just 28% of jobless Americans received benefits in 2018, compared with 37% in 2000. The current unemployment rate sits at 3.6%, with U.S. employers adding 128,000 jobs in October.

Experts who spoke with the Journal cited a reduction in unemployment benefits and a tightening of eligibility requirements as one reason jobless people were not receiving aid.

The National Employment Law Project, or NELP, an advocacy group for low-wage workers, in a study published in June said the lower rates are “the product of legislative and administrative policies intended to discourage application for and receipt of benefits.”

Since 2012, seven states have enacted legislation to decrease the maximum number of weeks of regular state benefits, including Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina, Kansas, Michigan, Georgia, and South Carolina. Alabama has also reduced its maximum duration, effective January 2020. Until the recent state law changes, UC programs had been paying benefits for a maximum duration of 26 weeks.

Five states have adopted stricter work-search requirements, per the Journal, and some states have trimmed the average weekly benefit amount.