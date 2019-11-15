https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12977880
Some, but not all, of the charges were related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Here is a complete list.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Tax evasion
Lying to a bank
Campaign finance violations
Lying to Congress

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Conspiracy against the US
Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Conspiracy against the US
Tax evasion
Bank fraud
Hiding foreign bank accounts
Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone

Lying to Congress
Obstruction of Congress
Witness tampering
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...