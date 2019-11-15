WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

If you’re watching the public “impeachment hearings,” you’ve no doubt seen the lead counsel for the Democrats questioning witnesses. His name is Daniel Goldman, and of course he’s recently been employed as a Trump-hating legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

Not only that. According to a member of the GOP’s press team, Goldman has donated more than $36,000 to Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, Beto O’Rourke, and Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. He’s a blatant partisan.

Goldman is also a peddler of conspiracy theories, including believing the Russians had a pee tape of Donald Trump and that Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin to beat Hillary, and believes whole-heartedly that the Steele Dossier is the gospel truth.

The so-called “impeachment hearings” are a fishing expedition in search of a crime.

Links …

You can sign up to receive the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.