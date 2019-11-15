On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said after President Donald Trump’s tweet about former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Republicans were “beclowning themselves” trying to defend the president.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Host Chris Hayes said, “It’s not surprising the president did that.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “No, not surprising at all. I’m sure, and it certainly seemed my Republican colleagues were scrambling after he sent out those tweets trying to provide some kind of cover. I mean, it’s — they’re really beclowning themselves at this point trying to find a way to somehow preserve their careers and futures while protecting this president, and they’re going with the latter.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN