Audience members at Friday’s impeachment inquiry broke into applause after former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie YovanovitchMarie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she’s gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE concluded her testimony.

Even as Rep. Mike Conaway Kenneth (Mike) Michael ConawayNew hemp trade group presses lawmakers on immigration reform, regs GOP motions to subpoena whistleblower Live coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing MORE (R-Texas) repeatedly asked to be recognized, audience members applauded Yovanovitch and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: ‘He will not make the LSU football team’ Trump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (D-Calif.) gaveled the second public impeachment hearing closed.

The crowd in the public seating — as well as some Democrats — stood up and clapped and cheered for ambassador Yovanovitch after Schiff announced the end of the 2nd public hearing. pic.twitter.com/VtbqlOOls5 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 15, 2019

Conaway’s microphone was turned off after he tried to interrupt Schiff immediately after Schiff gaveled the hearing closed, with Conaway citing the need to push back against “disparaging remarks” by Schiff against the Republicans.

As Schiff gaveled out, Conaway requested recognition, telling Schiff that “you disparaged members on this side of the aisle, we should have a chance to respond to your remarks.”

Schiff did not respond to Conaway, while Conaway continued to say “Mr. Chairman” multiple times to get his attention until Conaway’s microphone was turned off.

Conaway’s comments were also partially drowned out by clapping in the room for Yovanovitch, with many attendees, including committee Democrats, giving her a standing ovation for her testimony.

Yovanovitch offered testimony on her ouster as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. She criticized a shadowy effort aimed at discrediting her that appeared to be led by Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery ‘ridiculous’ Giuliani under investigation for alleged campaign finance, lobbying breaches: report MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE’s personal attorney.

The most dramatic moment of the more than six-hour hearing came when Trump tweeted criticism of Yovanovitch during the hearing. Schiff then read the tweet to Yovanovitch, who offered her response.

The episode added to the sympathy many members already appeared to feel for the former ambassador. Members of both parties repeatedly credited her for her public service during the hearing.