Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has not yet officially announced his presidential campaign, is launching a $100 million digital campaign to attack President Donald Trump in the nation’s top battleground states.

The ad campaign, set to begin on Friday in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, is to run until the primary season ends, even if Bloomberg ends up staying out of the race itself, reports The New York Times.

Bloomberg is not in the ads himself beyond legally required disclaimers, and the ad buy will be in addition to ads featuring himself if he ends up running, said Howard Wolfson, one of his top political advisers, who promised “you will be seeing a lot of Mike Bloomberg.”

The former mayor’s team did not preview the ads before they were released but said they will be targeted against Trump.

Trump’s campaign already has spent more than $27 million so far on Facebook and Google ads alone, and earlier this fall, it announced it was entering October with $158 million cash on hand through its campaign funds and in accounts shared with the Republican National Committee.

Further, the campaign said it raised $3.1 million in small donations after the first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Wolfson said the list of swing states in Bloomberg’s anti-Trump campaign likely will grow in the future.

Bloomberg also spent around $100 million in the 2018 midterms, with Democrats winning 21 of the 24 House races where he invested.

In addition to Bloomberg’s spending, Acronym, a new progressive organization headed by David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama’s first presidential race, announced, along with a PAC, plan to invest $75 million in online advertising in the same battleground states.