Fox News host Bret Baier said Friday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE‘s tweet criticizing former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she’s gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE was “adding an article of impeachment real-time.”

“That was a turning point in this hearing so far,” Baier said on Twitter of Trump’s tweet.

“She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time,” he added.

The host made similar comments during his network’s broadcast.

“This whole hearing turned on a dime when the president tweeted about her,” Baier said. “During the questioning, Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: ‘He will not make the LSU football team’ Trump knocks testimony from ‘Never Trumpers’ at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE stopped the Democratic questioning to read the president’s tweet to her and get her response.”

“That enabled Schiff to then characterize that tweet as intimidating the witness, or tampering with the witness, which is a crime, adding essentially an article of impeachment, real-time, as this hearing is going on,” Baier continued.

“That changed this entire dynamic of this first part of this hearing,” he added. “And Republicans now are going to have to take the rest of this hearing to probably try to clean that up.”

Trump tweeted during the Friday hearing that “everywhere” Yovanovitch “went turned bad.”

“She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors,” he wrote.

After Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, read the tweet to Yovanovitch during the hearing, she called it “intimidating.”

“It’s very intimidating,” Yovanovitch said. “I can’t speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating.”

Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post as ambassador this year, was testifying as part of the House’s impeachment probe into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Fellow Fox host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Taylor testimony ‘very damaging to President Trump’ Republicans, Democrats brace for first public testimony in impeachment inquiry Intelligence panel Democrat: ‘I think we will end up calling’ some witnesses on GOP list MORE also said Friday that Yovanovitch’s testimony was “very powerful” and that those who aren’t moved by it “don’t have a pulse.”