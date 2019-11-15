British actor Clive Owen will star as Bill Clinton in the upcoming “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” the third season of FX’s limited series franchise, with the episodes to center on the sex scandal involving the former president and Monica Lewinsky, who is serving as a producer on the series.

According to Deadline, which first reported Owen’s casting, he will join Sarah Paulson, who will play Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The series is still casting the actress who will play Hillary Clinton.

The series is based on “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” the bestseller by Jeffrey Toobin. Another of Toobin’s books, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson” was the source material for American Crime Story’s first season.

“Impeachment” is to begin filming in late March and to premiere on Sept. 27, 2020, a little over a month away from the 2020 presidential election. Director Ryan Murphy, however, recently said the date may be changed, but the production start was pushed forward a month while Murphy directs “Prom” with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden, and while Paulsen plans a break before returning to play Tripp.

Murphy said the impeachment proceedings are not influencing the Clinton-based series, but instead, Murphy said the series is “very thoroughly fact-checked and vetted and based on bestselling books by Jeffrey Toobin. I think the reason why it’s interesting is because you don’t have to change anything to feel modern. And I think that the idea of impeachment obviously with (Donald) Trump is fascinating. I wouldn’t say that we’re changing things that much or mentioning Trump at all in our narrative.”