Donald Trump Jr.’s new book is in the top spot on the New York Times best-sellers list, but sales may have been boosted by bulk buys, according to Page Six.

The Times’ list shows a dagger by the listing, for “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” A note on the list says: “A dagger indicates that some retailers report receiving bulk orders.”

 A source told Page Six: “It’s known in the industry as the ‘deadly dagger.’ A rare penalty that is only called for flagrant fouls,” such as when an author or someone close buys large quantities.

And Page Six  said the Times notes: “Sales are defined as completed transactions by vendors and individual end-users during the period on or after the official publication date of a title. Institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases, if and when they are included, are at the discretion of The New York Times Best-Seller List Desk editors based on standards for inclusion that encompass proprietary vetting and audit protocols, corroborative reporting and other statistical determinations. When included, such bulk purchases appear with a dagger.”

Page Six said there have been reports noting sales might have been helped by the Republican National Committee.

The RNC is sending out copies in a fundraising effort.

However, a spokesperson for the RNC said: “We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand. Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party.”

