Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL Friday, after he ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit Rudolph over the head with it in Thursday night’s game between the two teams.

But after seeing the footage replayed, a growing number of critics are calling for Rudolph to also be held accountable for his role in the on-field brawl.

What are the details?

By Friday evening, the hashtag “suspendRUDOLPH” was trending on Twitter, with NFL fans accusing Rudolph of starting the altercation — pointing to footage showing the quarterback attempting to rip off Garrett’s helmet, first. Critics claim Rudolph escalation the situation, and some further accused the quarterback of kicking Garrett in the groin area.

No one appeared to defend the actions of Garrett, but several argued that Rudolph shouldn’t be off the hook.

Columnist Jarrett Bell wrote an opinion piece published in USA Today, laying out why he believes Garrett deserved the punishment he received, but that the “NFL should also discipline Rudolph.”

“Rudolph didn’t deserved to be smacked in the head with his own helmet,” Bell wrote, “but let’s not pretend that Rudolph didn’t have a role in this that needs to be called out.”

“The Steelers quarterback…should be disciplined for inflaming the matter,” Bell argued. “Replays show rather clearly that after Garrett took him to the turf, Rudolph briefly tried to grasp the defensive end in the head and neck area and even attempted to remove Garrett’s helmet. It was after that when Garrett retaliated by yanking Rudolph’s helmet off, leading to the ugliest part of the incident.”

The columnist wrote that video of the altercation also “shows Rudolph seemingly kicking Garrett in the groin area.”

Anything else?

Sporting News reported that Rudolph is expected to receive a fine for helping to “cause the fight.”

In the meantime, after initial reports that Rudolph might take legal action against Garrett for the assault, the quarterback has reportedly decided not to do so.